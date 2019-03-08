Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council's £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

PUBLISHED: 06:58 30 September 2019

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has decried the county's £1.5 million recycling scheme cut.

Herts county council decided to reduce the rewards it gives to borough and district councils for increasing their kerbside recycling on Monday (September 23).

The county council has operated the reward scheme since 2008 - giving more than £33 million back to the 10 authorities over 12 years.

But it agreed the amount available would be cut by £500,000 a year for the next three years.

A written response from WHBC's corporate director Ka Ng - on behalf of all the district and borough councils - said the planned reduction came as the districts were suffering "significant budget pressures" from falling demand for recycled materials.

She pointed to investments by the districts that would reduce the waste going to landfill and save the county council millions of pounds in disposal costs, and she warned that this would not help to reduce the environmental impact across the county.

You may also want to watch:

Last year £4.15 million was passed to districts and boroughs - with £330,141 for Hertsmere and £299,437 for Welwyn Hatfield. The biggest payment of £836,469 was made to St Albans; the smallest of £236,755 went to Stevenage.

The district and borough councils say they are already being hit financially by a fall in demand for recyclable materials - and they have warned the move will damage the relationship with the county council.

But the county council say the move reflects the level of additional savings it needs to make - particularly to support adult care and children's services - and points to the £19.9 million savings that still have to be found for next year (2020/21).

Over the past three years the county council has kept back £1 million from the scheme - at a rate of £333,000 a year.

During the Monday meeting, executive member for community safety and waste management and Herts county councillor Terry Hone said they needed to look at what they could contribute towards the funding required "to maintain the high level of care currently adults and children in our community".

And Cllr Hone suggested that not every council had always used the funds from the scheme, as intended, to increase their recycling rates.

Last year the cost of waste disposal to the county council was £44.1 million. By 2022/23 it is expected to increase by a further £8 million.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Welwyn Garden City’s David James in danger of facing the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Welwyn Garden City’s David James in danger of facing the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Have you seen two men with links to Welwyn Garden City?

Right to left: Andrew Hudson and Daniel Asante. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Welwyn Garden City’s David James in danger of facing the dance-off on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

Nadiya Bychkova and David James on Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Welwyn Garden City’s biggest rugby fan could meet rugby legend and win £1,000

Entrants have the chance to meetAndy Goode and bag £1,000. Picture: Supplied

Real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists