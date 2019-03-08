Advanced search

Remember, remember to not buy illegal fireworks on Guy Fawkes night

PUBLISHED: 16:19 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 05 November 2019

Be careful during the Guy Fawkes festive period. Picture: ARCHANT.

Be careful during the Guy Fawkes festive period. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

Illegal fireworks are being removed from sale by Hertfordshire County Council during Guy Fawkes festivities.

Over 170 premises are licensed to store fireworks in Hertfordshire, but if you buy them from elsewhere you could be in danger.

Susie Helliwell, trading standards officer, said: "Fireworks that have been stored incorrectly can become damp or damaged which means they are then unpredictable when set off - posing a risk to consumers and property."

You may also want to watch:

Herts county Cllr Colin Woodward, deputy cabinet member for community safety and waste management, said: "Our trading standards and fire service teams work extra hard at this time of year to prevent and respond to bonfire night related incidents.

"While we want everyone to be able to enjoy fireworks in a safe way it is also important for shopkeepers to abide by the laws regulating the sale of fireworks.

"We would strongly encourage people to attend a professionally-organised display, which is much safer for you and your family. If, however you are thinking of lighting fireworks at home follow our important fire safety advice."

If you suspect fireworks are being overstocked or not stored in the proper safe way, please report this to the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 04 05 06.

