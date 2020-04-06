Hertfordshire County Council urges businesses to give PPE to care workers

The University of Hertfordshire has given PPE equipment to the NHS and HCC care teams. Picture: UoH. Archant

Businesses are being urged to give personal protective equipment (PPE) to Hertfordshire County Council care workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There has been a shortage of PPE since the COVID-19 crisis, hit with some hospitals not having enough protective equipment for staff.

You may also want to watch:

HCC is also asking for spare PPE, such as goggles, masks etc, for their care workers. They have said PPE will help them care and protect older and disabled residents in Hertfordshire from coronavirus.

The University of Hertfordshire has already donated their PPE equipment to the NHS and carers working with HCC.

Director of public health at HCC Jim McManus said: “This donation will not only help treat our patients, but it will help keep our NHS staff safe and will save lives. This deserves the highest praise.”

If you want to donate please contact BusinessVolunteers@hertfordshire.gov.uk.