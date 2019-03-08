County council company to run Herts libaries

A county council company has snapped up the Hertfordshire libraries contract.

Libraries for Life, a non-profit business created by Hertfordshire County Council, was granted the new contract as a way to cut costs.

When putting the library service out to tender in October 2018, HCC said it could reduce money spent on the service by £500,000 and would not impact library improvement plans.

Cllr Terry Douris, Herts cabinet member for libraries, said the decision was made "against a backdrop of ongoing financial pressure on council budgets".

"Libraries for Life's bid was strong and will put us in the best possible position to continue the implementation of our Inspiring Libraries strategy in providing high quality innovative library services now and into the future."

Libraries for Life plans to run the service from December.