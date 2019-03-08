Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

County council company to run Herts libaries

PUBLISHED: 15:35 01 August 2019

Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

A county council company has snapped up the Hertfordshire libraries contract.

Baldock Library, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOOBaldock Library, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

Libraries for Life, a non-profit business created by Hertfordshire County Council, was granted the new contract as a way to cut costs.

You may also want to watch:

When putting the library service out to tender in October 2018, HCC said it could reduce money spent on the service by £500,000 and would not impact library improvement plans.

Cllr Terry Douris, Herts cabinet member for libraries, said the decision was made "against a backdrop of ongoing financial pressure on council budgets".

Hitchin Library. Picture: Danny LooHitchin Library. Picture: Danny Loo

"Libraries for Life's bid was strong and will put us in the best possible position to continue the implementation of our Inspiring Libraries strategy in providing high quality innovative library services now and into the future."

Libraries for Life plans to run the service from December.

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Plans announced for Welwyn Garden City regeneration in wake of Debenhams departure concerns

The Debenhams site in Welwyn Garden City was offered to more than 100 companies. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Planning permission granted for 21 family homes on Welwyn Garden City brownfield site

Planning permissionhas been granted for 21 new, modern family homes on land at Waterbeach, Bericot Way in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Chalkdene Developments

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

Liberation front’s Potters Bar cells launch commando actions

The group seems to have planned actions for Potters Bar. Picture: HPLF.

Washout at weekend cancels days out across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England region on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

County council company to run Herts libaries

Welwyn Garden City library in Campus West. Picture: Nina Morgan

Scott relishing season run-in as former Potters Bar man gets his chance at Middlesex

Middlesex's George Scott batting during his time at Potters Bar. Picture: KEVIN LINES

Saracens handed Bristol Bears trip for Tyrrell’s Premier 15s opener

Former Welwyn Rugby Club youngster Lotte Clapp in action for Saracens. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield man jailed for stalking and breaking into victim’s home

Wayne Brown, aged 44, of Drovers Way was sentenced yesterday. Picture: Herts Police.

Hertfordshire puppy farm reports increase by 222 per cent in last decade

Hertfordshire had 58 reports of puppy farms in 2018. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists