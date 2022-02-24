Hertfordshire Concert Band eager to make a comeback in a post-Covid world

A Hatfield-based music group is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic with a new musical director.

The Hertfordshire Concert Band was set up over 40 years ago by a businessman with no musical background.

When the pandemic struck, the band’s concerts and rehearsals came to a standstill.

A new musical director, Debbie Barnes, is now on board to bring things back into full swing.

Debbie said: “It has been quite challenging, the past couple of years, but this is now a fresh start for us."

Debbie joined the band three weeks ago and is looking forward to directing the band and help renew and bring it back to its highs.

Among the many objectives Debbie is looking to implement, she is hoping to bring in new members to fill positions in the band, such as French horn, trombone, flute, saxophone, bassoon and double bass players, to get back up to full force and be a complete wind instrument band.

She looks forward to “building up that sense of spirit and community again after the pandemic as that is what makes the music better”.

The band also plays a diverse set of music, from pop, Michael Jackson, and movie theme songs, to the more classical songs that is enjoyable for everyone.

Through all the evolving, three members that have been there from the start, one of whom is Kerry Crozier.

Kerry said: "I’ve got a busy life, busy work schedule, and family, but this, Tuesday night [rehearsal] is my ‘me time’."

David Cole, one of the band's trumpet players, said he had missed the feeling of playing with the band compared to playing alone at home: "It was tough and really difficult so it was great when we could start again. It's a lovely thing to play in a band. I think everybody missed it."

Garry Wells, a committee member, has been with the band since its first year in 1979, and said he is optimistic that this town will once again get to know the Hertfordshire Concert Band even after facing challenges over time: “To overcome everything it’s overcome, and to achieve everything it achieved in 40 years, even whilst being hidden in a town that does not know it's here, is actually not bad."

To know more about the band and its upcoming shows, go to: Hertfordshire Concert Band