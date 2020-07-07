Advanced search

Nominate those helping others in the first Hertfordshire Community Awards

PUBLISHED: 11:14 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 07 July 2020

Susan Varvel, last year's Herts Advertiser Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Alistair Woodgate president of St Albans District Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Cathy Benucci

Susan Varvel, last year's Herts Advertiser Lifetime Achievement Award winner, presented by Alistair Woodgate president of St Albans District Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Cathy Benucci

©Cathy Benucci Photography

Do you know someone who has contributed to the community year after year for as long as you can remember?

We want to hear their stories and celebrate their outstanding achievements at the first Hertfordshire Community Awards in Stevenage this September.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times and its sister papers, the Royston Crow, the Comet Series and the Herts Advertiser, want to reward the county’s finest citizens at the Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 ceremony.

The inaugural Archant-backed celebration is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 25 at the Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre.

One of the award categories is the Lifetime Achievement.

Sponsored by solicitors HRJ Foreman Laws, this accolade is for someone who has spent their adult life helping others in their community.

When making a nomination please consider the following criteria:

• How have they gone the extra mile.

• How have they helped improve someone’s quality of life.

• The sacrifices made to provide level of care.

• Assistance given to other projects or causes.

With offices in Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin, HRJ Foreman Laws is proud to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been serving the Hertfordshire community for centuries, tracing our roots back as far as 1591.

“By continually updating and evolving, we are proud to be one of the leading legal firms in the region today.

“We are recognised by Lexcel – the Law Society’s quality mark for excellence in legal practice management and excellence in client care.

“We are also regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.”

For more, visit www.hrjforemanlaws.co.uk

If you know somebody deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award, you have until Friday, July 31 to enter the Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020.

It’s free to enter at www.hertscommunityawards.co.uk

Topic Tags:

