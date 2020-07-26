Advanced search

Nominate your good neighbour in new Hertfordshire Community Awards

PUBLISHED: 15:03 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 26 July 2020

Last year's Welwyn Hatfield Times Community Awards Good Neighbour winner. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

©Cathy Benucci Photography

Everyone needs good neighbours. Has your neighbour helped you during lockdown?

Herts Community Awards' Good Neighbour award is sponsored by TescoHerts Community Awards' Good Neighbour award is sponsored by Tesco

Have they gone the extra mile for others during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the answer is yes, then nominated them for a county award.

One of the Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 categories aims to celebrate the achievements of the county’s good neighbours over the past 12 months.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times and its sister papers, the Royston Crow, the Comet Series and the Herts Advertiser, want to reward the county’s good citizens at the inaugural Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020.

We’ve already heard stories of great community spirit, but we would love to hear from more people and recognise them at the gala awards night planned for Stevenage in September.

Sponsored by supermarket giants Tesco, the Good Neighbour award is for a person who is always there with help and advice for their neighbours.

When making a nomination, please consider the following criteria:

• How have they gone the extra mile

• How have they helped improve someone’s quality of life

• What sacrifices have they made to provide level of care

• What assistance given to other projects or causes.

It’s free to enter the 2020 Hertfordshire Community Awards.

You have until the end of the month – Friday, July 31 – to get your award entries in.

Visit www.hertscommunity awards.co.uk to nominate your good neighbour for a prestigious award.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

