Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 finalists revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:38 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 08 October 2020

Last year's 2019 Herts Advertiser Community Awards winners. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography

We can now reveal the finalists in the Archant-backed Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020.

Organisers were inundated with last-minute entries to Archant’s inaugural county-wide celebration of the great and the good in the Herts community.

There were more than 500 entries in the awards being held in association with London Luton Airport.

Judges have sifted through the nominations in the various awards categories and come up with a shortlist of finalists, which are printed below.

However, the events team at Archant – publishers of the Welwyn Hatfield Times, the Herts Advertiser, the Comet and the Royston Crow – have made the difficult decision to cancel the awards ceremony, which was planned for Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre in January.

They have been closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in recent months, with the health and wellbeing of the awards community – specifically staff, sponsors and event attendees – a priority.

Herts Community Awards associate sponsors Stevenage Leisure LimitedHerts Community Awards associate sponsors Stevenage Leisure Limited

Following the latest Government guidelines on COVID-19, organisers have taken the decision to switch the awards to an in-paper announcement for everyone’s safety.

Archant Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams said the decision was the best course of action to take.

“When we weighed up our awards versus the health and safety of our community, unfortunately there was only one course of action to take.”

Organisers would also like to thank London Luton Airport, all our individual award sponsors and associate sponsors for their support throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Event organisers wish all finalists the very best of luck and the award winners will be announced by the end of October.

Herts Community Awards associate sponsors Spire Harpenden HospitalHerts Community Awards associate sponsors Spire Harpenden Hospital

For more on the Hertfordshire Community Awards, visit www.hertscommunityawards.co.uk/

Here are this year’s Hertfordshire Community Awards finalists in full.

Charity Champions Sponsored by London Luton Airport

• Ridgeway Academy (PE Department & Sports Centre)

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 headline sponsor London Luton AirportHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 headline sponsor London Luton Airport

• Sarah Free

• FOGHHs Community Group

• Anne Swanston

Carer of the Year Sponsored by B & M Care

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor B&M CareHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor B&M Care

• Lesley McGuire

• Robert Bailey

• Romina Whitelock

• Annette Kelly

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor AirbusHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Airbus

Teacher of the Year Sponsored by Airbus

• Susanna Mateu

• Kate Upton

• Bob Lovelock

• Jane Gallagher

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor TescoHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Tesco

Good Neighbour Award Sponsored by Tesco

• Liam Mason

• Barbara Mackintosh

• Paul Wilding

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor JarkHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Jark

• Dave Carter

Young Achiever Sponsored by JARK Recruitment

• Lexi Parker

• Betty-Leigh Allinson

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor University of HertfordshireHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor University of Hertfordshire

• Charlie Wilkinson

• Cara Threader, Francesca Paganuzzi, Sara Laitner

School of the Year Sponsored by University of Hertfordshire

• Pixmore Junior School

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor ArchantHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Archant

• Mandeville Primary School

• Peartree Spring Primary School

• St Ippolyts CE Primary School

Parent in a Million Sponsored by Archant

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Redwood BankHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Redwood Bank

• Lesley McGuire

• Lois Parker

• Tracey O’Connor

• Terry McCormack

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Gascoyne EstatesHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Gascoyne Estates

Service to the Community Sponsored by Redwood Bank

• JPA Workspaces

• Garden Hospice Hospice Care

• Idy Osibodu

• Keech Hospice Care Children

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor HRJ Foreman Laws SolicitorsHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

Valiant Volunteer Sponsored by Gascoyne Estates

• David Bell

• Mike Ormerod

• Theresa Jessey

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor MylanHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Mylan

• Anne Swanston

Lifetime Achievement Sponsored by HRJ Foreman Laws Solicitors

• Carmen Dillon

• Mike Ormerod

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor ArchantHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Archant

• Jill Eaton

• Paula Hayes

Club of the Year Sponsored by Mylan

• Goffs Oak Girls

Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Cambridge SupportHertfordshire Community Awards 2020 sponsor Cambridge Support

• Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club

• Hitchin Belles

• Paul Davis Fencing Academy

Team of the Year (Sports) Sponsored by Archant

Herts Community Awards associate sponsors Hotel Cromwell StevenageHerts Community Awards associate sponsors Hotel Cromwell Stevenage

• St Albans Athletic Club Middle Distance & Cross Country

• JNA Netball

• Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club

• John Henry Newman Year 7 Netball Team

• Round Diamond Table Tennis Team

NHS Hero Sponsored by Cambridge Support

• Catherine Spreckley

• Roni Hearn

• Linda Gilbert

• Janet Hatch

