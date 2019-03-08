Herts Cheerleaders qualified for final of international competition

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied Archant

Herts Allstars have progressed through to the final of an international competition in America.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesterday Herts Allstars progressed through to the finals of 'The Summit', a prodigious cheerleading event in Florida, that nearly 1,000 teams compete in every year.

Entering into the International Junior 2 division, the Herts Allstars finished 18th out of 64 teams – with the top 20 teams qualifying for the finals.

You may also want to watch:

The girls have been able to practice in the world-renowned Top Gun Allstars gym, and have been competing at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

Head coach Amy said: “It has been very emotional to see the girls on the floor, some of whom I've been teaching for 10 or more years!

“Seeing them progress over the years and fulfil a lifetime dream to be on that stage, is incredible and they all deserve to realise their dreams today!”

The Herts Allstars will be competing today at 7.35pm GMT.