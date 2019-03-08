Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts Cheerleaders qualified for final of international competition

PUBLISHED: 16:47 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 03 May 2019

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied

Archant

Herts Allstars have progressed through to the final of an international competition in America.

Yesterday Herts Allstars progressed through to the finals of 'The Summit', a prodigious cheerleading event in Florida, that nearly 1,000 teams compete in every year.

Entering into the International Junior 2 division, the Herts Allstars finished 18th out of 64 teams – with the top 20 teams qualifying for the finals.

You may also want to watch:

The girls have been able to practice in the world-renowned Top Gun Allstars gym, and have been competing at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

Head coach Amy said: “It has been very emotional to see the girls on the floor, some of whom I've been teaching for 10 or more years!

“Seeing them progress over the years and fulfil a lifetime dream to be on that stage, is incredible and they all deserve to realise their dreams today!”

The Herts Allstars will be competing today at 7.35pm GMT.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Most Read

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Cheerleaders qualified for final of international competition

The Herts Allstars are competing in the final of The Summit today. Picture: supplied

A1(M) shut near Hatfield after child falls from moving van

The A1(M) has been shut on the northbound carriageway near Junction 4 for Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Hertsmere elections 2019: Labour gains two seats in Potters Bar ward

Labour's new councillors for the Potters Bar Furzefield ward, Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers. Picture: Potters Bar Labour

Hatfield Town Council elections 2019: Labour lose overall control

Hatfield Town Council is responsible for managing the allotments in the area, grants to voluntary organisations, some planning applications and other areas of interest in Hatfield. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

Local elections 2019: Gains for the Liberal Democrats across Hertfordshire

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists