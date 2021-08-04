Submissions open for Hertfordshire charity photography exhibition

Published: 2:29 PM August 4, 2021

The Tumbling Bay Weir at Woodhall Park Estate - an entry into this year's exhibition. - Credit: Simon Kimpton

Amateur photographers are being invited to submit photos of Hertfordshire to be considered for inclusion in the Herts in Focus 2021 charity photo exhibition.

Following the success of 2020’s wildlife exhibition, this year’s subject matter will be Hertfordshire places and will again be raising money for the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

Speaking about the exhibition, Hertfordshire Community Foundation ambassador Henrietta Buxton said: “We are looking for images from across the county in all seasons and lights.

“We were delighted with the response to last year’s exhibition and we are grateful to everyone who supported it by buying a print. We raised £7,700 to help vulnerable people in Hertfordshire.

“This year we have decided to celebrate the beauty of Hertfordshire’s diverse and striking landscapes, iconic buildings and rich heritage.

“We are appealing for local amateur photographers who may like to help to improve the life of someone struggling in Hertfordshire to become involved in this exhibition.

“We know that local people are suffering as prolonged economic impact of the pandemic unfolds which is why this exhibition is raising money to help them.”

A panel will judge submissions and select 30 photographs to be posted one a day on social media during the month of October.

The photos will also be for sale on the Herts in Focus website, with pictures printed in A4, mounted and framed in a 30cm x 40cm frame. They will be sold for £50 with all profit going to Hertfordshire Community Foundation.

HCF is an independent charity that collects donations to provide grants and support to small charities, voluntary groups and families in crisis in Hertfordshire.

Over the past 30 years, it has funded thousands of local initiatives addressing complex social issues including domestic abuse, learning disabilities, bereavement, homelessness and mental health.

Photographic contributions can be emailed to hertsinfocus@gmail.com with a title and location before Friday, August 20, 2021.

For further information about the exhibition please contact Henrietta Buxton by emailing hertsinfocus@gmail.com or visit www.hertsinfocus.com.

For further information about Hertfordshire Community Foundation visit www.hertscf.org.uk.