B&M care homes enter 'cacoon phase' amid coronavirus concerns

PUBLISHED: 18:40 13 March 2020

St Andrews Care Home is one of the care homes in Hertfordshire shut to visitors. Picture: DANNY LOO

B&M Care, a company which owns several care homes in Hertfordshire, has made the decision to enter a 'cocoon phase' following coronavirus concerns.

They have closed each of its homes to external visitors, excluding medical professionals, until Wednesday, March 25.

There have been no confirmed or suspected diagnoses of coronavirus in any B&M care homes, the decision is a precautionary one.

Its care homes in Hertfordshire include Clare Lodge Care Home in St Albans, Milford Lodge Care Home in Hitchin and St Andrews Care Home in WGC.

A statement on the chain's website said: 'We would like to continue to reassure our residents, their families and our staff that in line with our 'Coronavirus Strategy: B&M Care', we are prepared for any suspected outbreak in accordance with published NHS Guidelines.'

For more information visit bmcare.co.uk.

