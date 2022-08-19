Animal foodbank helps local community feed their pets
- Credit: Pets in Need Herts
An animal foodbank is here to help families struggling to feed their pets in Welwyn and Hatfield during the cost-of-living crisis.
Pets in Need Herts, a foodbank and rehoming organisation located in Hertfordshire, helps take the burden and stresses off families by offering all the essentials and food parcels your pets might need.
A spokesperson for the foodbank said: “An animal foodbank is just like a human foodbank, which supports local communities. It is directly used for pet owners and goes directly to help animals, who need it the most.
“It helps, most importantly, by feeding all types of animals, it stops overcrowding at rehoming centres, and it prevents pets being neglected, starved or abandoned.
"It helps families stay together, by helping families already under a lot of pressure to keep their head somewhat above water, without adding more stress or guilt, especially if they haven’t been able to afford to buy pet food for that day.”
Pets in Need Herts hopes to help pets and humans eat in these uncertain times and mentioned that families are struggling to feed themselves, and their pets are often forgotten about and are an afterthought.
They currently do not have a main hub but are looking to set one up. Due to limited resources, they have not been able to cater to everyone’s needs and have decided to help Trussell Trust by donating 50 per cent of their donations to their warehouse, and the other 50 per cent goes to the local communities and their pets.
Most Read
- 1 Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City
- 2 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022
- 3 Disney's Encanto, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man movie set for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre
- 4 Food supplements worth £100s stolen from Holland and Barrett shop
- 5 Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother
- 6 Campaigners hit out at Spectator’s ‘the folly of garden cities’ piece
- 7 Which Thameslink trains are running during the RMT strike?
- 8 Enjoy the battle for the best firework display at Hatfield House
- 9 Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager
- 10 A-level results 2022: What should my next steps be?
If we can help pets eat in these uncertain times, as well as helping families keep their beloved furry family members within the home, in the long run it will not only help pets, but help people who have animals for support such as service dogs.
“The benefits received by owning an animal have been proven. Allowing people to have the option to keep their animals will help with mental health, and the most important aspect is that animals will be happier,” the non-profit added.
Any and all volunteers and donations are welcomed by Pets in Need. You can get more details on the organisation by following their Facebook page on: http://facebook.com/pinherts or contacting them on 07867 236138.