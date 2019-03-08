Herts heritage launches Welwyn Garden City memory project

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:43 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 15 November 2019

The Woodhall Centre in the 1950s. Picture: HCC.

A Welwyn Garden City memory project has been launched by Hertfordshire County Council's Archives and Local Studies (HALS).

Researching the Welwyn Garden City collections at Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies service. Picture: HCC.Researching the Welwyn Garden City collections at Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies service. Picture: HCC.

If you have new stories, photos and memories for the community archive website, 'Our Welwyn Garden City', especially from after the war, please send them into HALS.

Staff are also working with volunteers to co-create an exhibition exploring the establishment of the town, changes that came with New Town designation after World War II, experiences of living in the town and ideas about its future.

The 'Welwyn Garden City: A Town Designed for Healthy Living' project also includes free local history workshops for schools - in partnership with Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service - and archive film nights, a heritage walk, outreach talks and reminiscing events.

Julie Gregson, head of heritage services at HCC, said: "This project is a great opportunity for people to learn about and share the rich heritage of Welwyn Garden City and its importance for planning and sustainable living today.

"We are delighted to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players."

The project has been made possible thanks to a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £9,600.

If you would like to get involved in the project, please email: hals.enquiries@hertfordshire.gov.uk.

For the current archive please see: ourwelwyngardencity.org.uk.

