Cllr Bob Deering, Mayor of Hertford 2021-2022, handing over cheques to the Samaritans and Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice has received a cash boost of more than £3,800 thanks to the Mayor of Hertford.

Hertford Town Council has announced that the sum of £7,695.95 has been raised during Councillor Bob Deering’s 2021-2022 term as Mayor for his chosen charities.

Each Mayor of Hertford selects two charities to support during their term in office and Cllr Bob Deering’s picks were the Samaritans and Isabel Hospice.

Despite the various lockdown restrictions on gatherings during his term in office, Cllr Deering was still able to hold several fundraising events.

These included the Mayor’s quiz, Carols at the Castle, a civic dinner, and a sponsored walk.

Cllr Deering said: “When I became the Mayor of Hertford in 2020, I was pleased to nominate the Samaritans and Isabel Hospice as my Mayoral charities.

"They both do very important and valuable work for the community and thoroughly deserve all the support they get.

"I am so pleased that we were able to raise more funds for them in the second of my two Mayoral years and would like to thank everyone who contributed and helped along the way."

Barbara Doherty MBE, Life President of Isabel Hospice, said: “Our great thanks to Cllr Bob Deering, Mayor of Hertford, for all his support during this past year.

"Please continue to support us through your donations and local efforts, we at Isabel Hospice are so grateful for your help."

Susannah Fenton, director of the Hertford & Ware Samaritans, said: “We're very grateful for the support from the Mayor and from all across Hertford.

"It means a lot because it reminds us that people value the service we provide and want to support us.

"And it means we can be there for our callers 24/7 all year round when they need our help."

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org.