Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

PUBLISHED: 09:40 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 12 June 2020

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Archant

A Welwyn Garden CIty woman has been sleeping on a blow-up mattress so she can avoid the water damage in her bedroom, and is hoping the council will help.

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

After being forced out of the home that Tara Amys had lived in for over 20 years, due to being unable to pay the ‘bedroom tax’ – a charge for under-occupancy of council properties – she moved into Heronswood Road on June 1, 2019.

But after not really being able to view the property before moving in and being in desperate straits, Tara opted to take the property on as she was worried about becoming homeless.

And after a few weeks of living there, she got a friend of hers to carry out work – which cost her a considerable sum of money – but now the water damage is so bad that she is no longer sleeping in her bedroom and the house has fallen further into disrepair.

The extent to the damage can be seen in the holes in the ceiling – which have been covered with a plastic bag by council workers – and the broken curtain frame, damaged sockets and wall holes.

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Tara said: “I suffer with my mental health and I am classed as vulnerable on [Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s] system.”

She added: “My house is freezing in the winter as well.”

Coping under lockdown – while having a lung condition – has exasperated Tara further.

Tara claims Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has told her that at the moment a surveyor cannot come down to inspect the property and see what can be done, but they have sent repairmen out to make some changes.

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

She said: “I don’t want people feeling sorry for me. I just want it done.”

Adding, “All I want [the council] to have is the decency to say they cannot for this amount of time.”

WHBC has been contacted for a comment.

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TAThe Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City woman sleeps on blow-up mattress to avoid ‘disrepair’ in bedroom

The Heronswood Road property is owned by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: TA

Two day virtual relay raises more than £1,000 for domestic abuse charity

Jason Lombard of energie Fitness with Patsy Daeche from the Helpline at the virtual finishing line in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: Supplied

Hatfield fashionista gives free face coverings to commuters

Libby Burgess is making face coverings in advance of the requirement to use them on public transport on June 15. Picture: Libby Burgess

Black Lives Matter protest taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

A Black Lives Matter Protest will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon
Drive 24