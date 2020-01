Road closed following crash in Welwyn Garden City

Heronswood has been closed off to deal with an accident. Picture: Anna Amalfitano. Archant

A road closure is in place after a crash took place in Welwyn Garden City.

Police have closed Heronswood road in Peartree, near Knella Road, according to eyewitnesses.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times will keep you informed if we hear more from emergency services.