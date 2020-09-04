Henry Moore statue in Welwyn Garden City gets a scrub and a polish

The Henry Moore statue in Welwyn Garden City recieved it's yearly cleaning and polishing. Picture: Supplied Archant

The Henry Moore statue in Welwyn Garden City town centre has received its annual cleaning.

Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge, a sculpture by one of the UK’s leading artists of the 20th century, is on loan from the Henry Moore Foundation throughout 2020, Welwyn Garden City’s Centenary Year.

The five metre tall statue has become a familiar and much admired feature in the central green space of Parkway since it was installed last December.

Matthias Kessemeier, art technician for the Henry Moore Foundation, cleaned, checked the patina and reapplied clear wax before polishing the statue.

The loan was arranged by the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation in conjunction with Digswell Arts Trust as part of the centenary celebrations.

Howard Cropp of the Digswell Arts Trust who advised the Centenary Foundation on this project said: “All outdoor statues need regular maintenance as they have to stand out in all weathers. Carefully and gently cleaning the surface of the bronze and then restoring the wax coating is an essential and specialised task.”

Peter Waine, chairman of the Centenary Foundation said: “We are delighted that this wonderful statue has received its annual wash and brush up so that it can remain in pristine condition, standing proud on Parkway next to the coronation fountain.”

The Moore statue is expected to remain on Parkway until July next year.