Henry Moore sculpture leaves Welwyn Garden City

Published: 1:50 PM January 7, 2022
Welwyn Garden City Henry Moore Foundation

The sculpture has now been returned to the Henry Moore Foundation. - Credit: Graeme Bell

The Henry Moore sculpture that has been standing in Welwyn Garden City for the past two years to mark the town’s centenary has now been returned.

‘Large standing figure-knife edge’ is now back with the Henry Moore Foundation in Much Hadham, having stood next to Coronation Fountain in the town centre.

“It’s been great to have such a stunning piece of art in our town centre,” said project leader Graeme Bell.

“Many people have commented on how well it stands in Parkway. It’s only a pity we didn’t have the £7m to buy it so it could have stayed.”

It is hoped that the space now vacated, to be called The Centenary Plinth, will become a permanent place for the temporary display of work by acclaimed artists such as Moore - an initiative being taken forward by the Digswell Arts Trust, the leading visual arts organisation in mid-Herts.

