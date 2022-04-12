News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

180-mile charity walk to raise money for Hertfordshire children’s welfare charities

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:25 AM April 12, 2022
Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell Herts Way walk

Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell are hoping to raise £50,000 from their Hertfordshire Way walk. - Credit: Helping Herts

The co-founders of Helping Herts are set to walk along Hertfordshire Way later this month to raise money for children’s welfare charities in the county.

Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell are set to take on the 180-mile journey over the course of a fortnight, starting in Bishop Stortford on April 23.

The route will take in Royston, Wallington, Little Wymondley, Codicote, St Albans, Markyate, Tring, Kings Langley, Shenley, Cuffley, Hertford, and Widford, before finishing back where it all started.

£24,000 has been raised so far, with hopes of reaching £50,000. The funds raised will kick-start a series of 2022 fundraising campaigns and will be split between the following 12 children’s charities:

  • Coram Life Education
  • Carers in Herts
  • Herts Young Homeless
  • For Baby’s Sake
  • Herts Mind Network
  • Grove Cottage
  • Riding for the Disabled
  • Home Start Herts
  • Phoenix Group for Deaf Children & Adults
  • PlaySkill
  • The Ollie Foundation
  • NSPCC

The pair will be joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, Herts County Council leader Richard Roberts and many more on sections of their walk, and Gordon is grateful for their support.

Herts Way charity walk

The Hertfordshire Way route that the pair will walk later this month. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“I’m delighted that we have pulled together a wonderful team for the Hertfordshire Way walk,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park
  2. 2 'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by mistake
  3. 3 The case of the missing MOT: Mystery Machine pulled over in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 Welwyn Garden City protection protest gaining momentum, say organisers
  2. 5 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
  3. 6 Motorbike escort to celebrate the life of WGC stalwart Ted
  4. 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  5. 8 Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads
  6. 9 Over 800 arrests as Just Stop Oil protests continue in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone involved to meet personally and informally; a chance to walk across a really attractive part of the county, and to raise vital funds to support the children’s charities involved.

“180 miles is a really long way, but it should be a good occasion. Please do support us if you can.”

Lord Lieutenant Voss was full of praise for Gordon and Jim, adding: “I am delighted to support this great initiative of Gordon and Jim to support so many of Hertfordshire's wonderful charities by taking on this mammoth walk.

“I look forward to joining them for a small part of their mammoth effort and wish them the very best of luck and feel sure they will achieve their goal and smash their target of £50,000.

“I am sure that all the charities who will benefit from their efforts will be extremely grateful.”

To donate to Gordon and Jim’s Herts Way walk, visit fundraising.helpingherts.com/fundraisers/jimandgordonwalk.

St Albans News
Stevenage News
Royston News

Don't Miss

A motorist has been left with life-changing injuries after an incident on the M25 near Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Motorist left with life-changing injuries after 'M25 attack'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital

PM wants to unlock brownfield sites for homes in areas like Welwyn Hatfield

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charg

Metropolitan Police

Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon