180-mile charity walk to raise money for Hertfordshire children’s welfare charities

Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell are hoping to raise £50,000 from their Hertfordshire Way walk. - Credit: Helping Herts

The co-founders of Helping Herts are set to walk along Hertfordshire Way later this month to raise money for children’s welfare charities in the county.

Gordon Morrison and Jim Tatchell are set to take on the 180-mile journey over the course of a fortnight, starting in Bishop Stortford on April 23.

The route will take in Royston, Wallington, Little Wymondley, Codicote, St Albans, Markyate, Tring, Kings Langley, Shenley, Cuffley, Hertford, and Widford, before finishing back where it all started.

£24,000 has been raised so far, with hopes of reaching £50,000. The funds raised will kick-start a series of 2022 fundraising campaigns and will be split between the following 12 children’s charities:

Coram Life Education

Carers in Herts

Herts Young Homeless

For Baby’s Sake

Herts Mind Network

Grove Cottage

Riding for the Disabled

Home Start Herts

Phoenix Group for Deaf Children & Adults

PlaySkill

The Ollie Foundation

NSPCC

The pair will be joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, Herts County Council leader Richard Roberts and many more on sections of their walk, and Gordon is grateful for their support.

The Hertfordshire Way route that the pair will walk later this month. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“I’m delighted that we have pulled together a wonderful team for the Hertfordshire Way walk,” he said.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone involved to meet personally and informally; a chance to walk across a really attractive part of the county, and to raise vital funds to support the children’s charities involved.

“180 miles is a really long way, but it should be a good occasion. Please do support us if you can.”

Lord Lieutenant Voss was full of praise for Gordon and Jim, adding: “I am delighted to support this great initiative of Gordon and Jim to support so many of Hertfordshire's wonderful charities by taking on this mammoth walk.

“I look forward to joining them for a small part of their mammoth effort and wish them the very best of luck and feel sure they will achieve their goal and smash their target of £50,000.

“I am sure that all the charities who will benefit from their efforts will be extremely grateful.”

To donate to Gordon and Jim’s Herts Way walk, visit fundraising.helpingherts.com/fundraisers/jimandgordonwalk.