News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Charity set to launch Hertfordshire colouring book

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 11:51 AM November 1, 2021
Rebecca Hesleton

Rebecca Hesleton drew the St Albans page for the colouring book. - Credit: Helping Herts

A charity is set to launch a colouring book featuring images from across Hertfordshire as they look to raise money for hospices and Citizens Advice. 

Helping Herts recruited 11 artists to depict sites in the county, including St Albans, Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City. 

Kate Hounsome drew the Welwyn Garden City page and is delighted to support the fundraising efforts.

Dan Bramell

Dan Bramell drew the Hitchin page. - Credit: Helping Herts

 

“I was very happy to be chosen as one of the artists asked to create a Hertfordshire themed colouring-in page for Helping Herts,” she said.  

“I was already aware of this campaign, having seen friends sharing their support on social media and I have produced a page for Welwyn Garden City.  

You may also want to watch:

“It is great to see that so many local artists and illustrators were happy to support the creation of the colouring book, and I really hope it makes a significant impact on the fundraising activities.”

Hertfordshire colouring book

11 local artists were recruited for the colouring book. - Credit: Helping Herts

The colouring book will be available to download from www.helpingherts.com from mid-November, with a date set to be confirmed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight
  2. 2 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Kazaiah Sterling loving life at Potters Bar as he waits for next pro opportunity
  2. 5 Closure order for Potters Bar flat after anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use
  3. 6 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
  4. 7 Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
  5. 8 Christmas Gala returns to county town along with weekend festive market in Hertford Castle grounds
  6. 9 The real-life Q branch – remembering Welwyn’s secret Second World War station
  7. 10 Welwyn Garden City's Reis Suart among the winners at the Faldo Series
Welwyn Garden City News
St Albans News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sky Studios Elstree

Film

Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of 2022 opening

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Brian Canning with his WHBC bill.

Tenant's despair over bill for council tax on mouldy flat

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon