Charity set to launch Hertfordshire colouring book
- Credit: Helping Herts
A charity is set to launch a colouring book featuring images from across Hertfordshire as they look to raise money for hospices and Citizens Advice.
Helping Herts recruited 11 artists to depict sites in the county, including St Albans, Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City.
Kate Hounsome drew the Welwyn Garden City page and is delighted to support the fundraising efforts.
“I was very happy to be chosen as one of the artists asked to create a Hertfordshire themed colouring-in page for Helping Herts,” she said.
“I was already aware of this campaign, having seen friends sharing their support on social media and I have produced a page for Welwyn Garden City.
“It is great to see that so many local artists and illustrators were happy to support the creation of the colouring book, and I really hope it makes a significant impact on the fundraising activities.”
The colouring book will be available to download from www.helpingherts.com from mid-November, with a date set to be confirmed.
