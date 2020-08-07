Advanced search

How you can help the Welwyn Hatfield Times keep our community together and informed

PUBLISHED: 09:58 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 07 August 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever. And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of COVID-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community. You can do that by clicking on the orange ‘Support Our Work’ box above this article and donating a one-off or recurring amount.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

You may also want to watch:

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

Family’s dismay as Lexi, 9, suffers hypoglycaemic attack at Splashlands in front of frustrated crowd

Welwyn Garden City residents had been waiting for Splashlands for a long time. Picture: Kevin Lines

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Fools set to bring A Midsummer Night’s Dream to Knebworth

Three Inch Fools will be performing their three-hander version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream in a safe, socially distanced environment on the Sunken Lawn in front of Knebworth House. Picture: Wilson Smith

How you can help the Welwyn Hatfield Times keep our community together and informed

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Welwyn man’s fatal overdose after stockpiling medication prompts coroner’s warning

Geoffrey Sullivan, senior coroner for Hertfordshire, has raised concerns over patients stockpiling repeat prescription drugs and says future deaths will occur unless action is taken. Picture: Pexels.

One person taken to hospital after crash near Knebworth on A1(M) northbound

A number of cars have been involved in a crash on the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 7 for Stevenage. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Oakview Lodge Care & Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City delighted to welcome visitors back

Oakview Lodge Care and Nursing Home in Welwyn Garden City is allowing visitors again. Picture: Supplied