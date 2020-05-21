Advanced search

This is the biggest challenge the Welwyn Hatfield Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

PUBLISHED: 06:59 22 May 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

Dear reader

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning, investigative local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Welwyn Hatfield Times than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

You may also want to watch:

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, the WHT has worked to protect the future of Gosling Sports Hall, supported a fundraising campaign for a young Potters Bar man with cancer, and most recently launched the #ThereWithYou campaign to help get our communities through the coronavirus crisis and show our support for the NHS.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar do not become a news desert.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

This is the biggest challenge the Welwyn Hatfield Times has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is asking for your support during the coronavirus crisis.

Overground or underground Garden City Runners have been wombling free

Garden City Runners' James Benfold was crowned Womble of the week in their latest COVID-19 challenge.

North side car park at Stanborough Park to open

Both car parks will be open at Stanborough Lakes in time for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: WHBC

Businesses set to reopen warned to be wary of Legionella bacteria in water

Businesses are being urged to seek advice about Legionnaires disease, caused by bacteria in water, when reopening businesses.

Art studio raises more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice with Welwyn Garden City print

Alison Stirton-Croft, team leader of the Inpatient Unit at Isabel Hospice and Clare Leach. Picture: Brothership Studio
Drive 24