Advanced search

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:55 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 15 September 2020

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Welwyn Garden City, following a police search involving a helicopter and dogs.

Herts police were called at around 12.30am today, to report that two males were acting suspiciously in the area of Middlefield.

Officers attended and the males ran off.

You may also want to watch:

A search of the area was carried out, with assistance from the dog unit and police helicopter, and one person was subsequently detained and searched.

A discarded knife was also located in the area.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being on enclosed premises and being in possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You can report information online about crime at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City end season with narrow loss to Totteridge Millhillians

Welwyn Garden City played Totteridge Millhillians in their final league game of 2020.

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

County council refuses to reveal which Herts schools have closed due to Covid

Hundreds of schoolchildren are self-isolating due to Covid concerns. Photo: THINKSTOCK

Potential Kids gets green thumbs out in new garden

Potential Kids has officially opened its new garden at The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Stephanie Belton Photography

Dale Stewart rescues Hatfield United from feeling blue with late equaliser

Hatfield United unveiled their new all-blue kit in a 1-1 draw with Standon & Puckeridge.