Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Welwyn Garden City, following a police search involving a helicopter and dogs.

Herts police were called at around 12.30am today, to report that two males were acting suspiciously in the area of Middlefield.

Officers attended and the males ran off.

A search of the area was carried out, with assistance from the dog unit and police helicopter, and one person was subsequently detained and searched.

A discarded knife was also located in the area.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being on enclosed premises and being in possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

