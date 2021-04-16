News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Hedgehog rescue centre warns of dangers caused by garden strimmers

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:43 PM April 16, 2021   
injured hedgehog

An increasing number of hedgehogs are being injured by garden strimmers. - Credit: Madeline Bennett

A Hatfield hedgehog rescue centre has warned of the dangers garden strimmers can cause to hedgehogs during spring time as gardening season arrives. 

Alongside One Voice for Animals UK, Hattie’s Hedgehogs are hoping to raise awareness and protect the animals, with gardening posing a serious threat to their safety. 

Set up in memory of Hattie, a pregnant hedgehog who sadly lost her life in June 2019, Hatfield’s hedgehog rescue centre has seen an increased number of the species requiring treatment after being injured or even killed by garden strimmer. 

hedgehog

One Voice for Animals are concerned by the declining hedgehog population. - Credit: Madeline Bennett

“It's such a shame that people don't realise the dangers of strimmers,” said Hattie’s Sacha Bedford. 

“We are in a time when hedgehogs are coming out of hibernation and need to watch out for them. Although, it's not just hedgehogs, it's all wildlife. Especially the birds too at the moment. 

You may also want to watch:

“My wish is that everyone would just look outside and see the beautiful country that we have that is also inhabited by wonderful wildlife. We need to look after all species.” 

Revealing the severity of injuries suffered by a hedgehog recently taken into their care, Sacha continued: “We have just received a very poorly hedgehog, named Benjamin by his finder. He has received a strimmer head injury with a large wound to his head. 

Most Read

  1. 1 University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack
  2. 2 'Iconic' new statue of Ebenezer Howard unveiled
  3. 3 Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles
  1. 4 Explosive new Fast & Furious 9 trailer and UK release date revealed
  2. 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 6 Homes damaged by people throwing bricks
  4. 7 Former healthcare worker nominated for role model award due to rare illness awareness campaign
  5. 8 Hertford Theatre prepares for reopening and then closing ahead of £19.9m redevelopment project
  6. 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  7. 10 Which pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?

“He is now on antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication after being assessed by The Village Vet Surgery in Hatfield.” 

The One Voice for Animals campaign was set up in April last year to help support and raise awareness for local rescue centres. 

The organisation has been alarmed by the rapid decline of the country’s hedgehog population after a 2018 report from the People’s Trust for Endangered Species showed there are now fewer than one million hedgehogs left in the UK, dropping drastically from 30 million in the 1950s. 

“We have over 60 hedgehog rescues on our database and speaking to them, the consensus is that there has been a significant increase in hedgehog casualties and deaths since last spring caused by strimmers and other garden machinery,” said One Voice for Animals founder, Val Green.  

“I would ask the public to please check thoroughly before manicuring their gardens as this simple act really could save a hedgehog’s life.” 

To find out how you can help hedgehogs and other animals, visit www.helpanimals.co.uk.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Lewis is temporarily closing all its stores including the one in Welwyn Garden City from the cl

Lockdown Easing

John Lewis to reopen Welwyn Garden City store on April 12

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Cat Trudie was hit by a bus and suffered severe head injuries. 

Pets

Appeal to help 'miracle cat' Trudie after she's hit by a bus

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the opening of the new science building at the University of Hertfordshire in 2016.

Prince Philip | Gallery

Where has the Duke of Edinburgh visited in Hertfordshire?

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
CEO and trustee Lynn Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Video

From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus