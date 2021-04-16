Hedgehog rescue centre warns of dangers caused by garden strimmers

Published: 12:43 PM April 16, 2021

An increasing number of hedgehogs are being injured by garden strimmers. - Credit: Madeline Bennett

A Hatfield hedgehog rescue centre has warned of the dangers garden strimmers can cause to hedgehogs during spring time as gardening season arrives.

Alongside One Voice for Animals UK, Hattie’s Hedgehogs are hoping to raise awareness and protect the animals, with gardening posing a serious threat to their safety.

Set up in memory of Hattie, a pregnant hedgehog who sadly lost her life in June 2019, Hatfield’s hedgehog rescue centre has seen an increased number of the species requiring treatment after being injured or even killed by garden strimmer.

One Voice for Animals are concerned by the declining hedgehog population. - Credit: Madeline Bennett

“It's such a shame that people don't realise the dangers of strimmers,” said Hattie’s Sacha Bedford.

“We are in a time when hedgehogs are coming out of hibernation and need to watch out for them. Although, it's not just hedgehogs, it's all wildlife. Especially the birds too at the moment.

“My wish is that everyone would just look outside and see the beautiful country that we have that is also inhabited by wonderful wildlife. We need to look after all species.”

Revealing the severity of injuries suffered by a hedgehog recently taken into their care, Sacha continued: “We have just received a very poorly hedgehog, named Benjamin by his finder. He has received a strimmer head injury with a large wound to his head.

“He is now on antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication after being assessed by The Village Vet Surgery in Hatfield.”

The One Voice for Animals campaign was set up in April last year to help support and raise awareness for local rescue centres.

The organisation has been alarmed by the rapid decline of the country’s hedgehog population after a 2018 report from the People’s Trust for Endangered Species showed there are now fewer than one million hedgehogs left in the UK, dropping drastically from 30 million in the 1950s.

“We have over 60 hedgehog rescues on our database and speaking to them, the consensus is that there has been a significant increase in hedgehog casualties and deaths since last spring caused by strimmers and other garden machinery,” said One Voice for Animals founder, Val Green.

“I would ask the public to please check thoroughly before manicuring their gardens as this simple act really could save a hedgehog’s life.”

To find out how you can help hedgehogs and other animals, visit www.helpanimals.co.uk.