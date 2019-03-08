Advanced search

HealthFest returns to Welwyn Garden City at the weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:55 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 03 September 2019

HealthFest takes place on Saturday. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

WGC residents are being encouraged to enjoy a free health awareness event when it returns for a fifth year this weekend.

HealthFest will take place on Saturday between 11am and 3pm outside the Howard Centre, where visitors will be able to enjoy interactive stalls run by over 30 health, fitness and wellbeing organisations.

New to the family-friendly event will be a 'smoothie bike', which will be stationary and fitted with special blenders that spin as you peddle to create delicious smoothies.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member for public health, said: "Now in its fifth year, HealthFest is a popular annual event that we know residents really value.

"Leading a healthy lifestyle is so important, as is taking care of your mental wellbeing, and this event is designed to engage attendees in a fun way while giving tips on how to become that little bit healthier and fitter." For more information about upcoming events, visit one.welhat.gov.uk/events.

