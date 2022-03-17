Welwyn gym hosting world record attempt at indoor rowing for Autistic Society

Luton resident Jordan Williams and Isaac Kenyon of St Albans are taking part in a world record attempt at Anytime Fitness in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Williams/Kenyon

Imagine embarking on a gruelling indoor rowing session for two days without sleep?

That's the ambition of two plucky fundraisers who aim to not only complete this ambitious challenge, but also to smash a world record in a Welwyn Garden City gym the process.

Isaac Kenyon of St Albans and Luton resident Jordan Williams both have close family members with autism who found themselves close to crisis point during the pandemic.

They are now hoping to break the world record for the longest continual row in tandem during World Autism Acceptance Week (March 28– April 3), to help increase public understanding of autism and raise funds to support the National Autistic Society’s work creating a society that works for autistic people and their families.

They will be completing their world record attempt between 6pm on Friday April 1 and 6pm on Sunday April 3 at Anytime Fitness Welwyn Garden City in The Howard Centre.

Isaac, who has previously broken the world record for the solo male longest continual indoor row on a rowing machine, said: “Rowing non-stop for two days is going to be mentally and physically challenging, but on top of this we are participating in the Christine McGuinness's Super 60 Challenge - looking to row either 60,000 or 600,000 metres.

"However, this is nowhere near the challenge my autistic family member is facing right now, with so much disruption from the unexpected pandemic it has triggered intense anxiety with a lot of support from public services disappearing overnight which has been very high pressure for our family.

"Therefore I’m delighted to be supporting World Autism Acceptance Week and the National Autistic Society to raise the acceptance of autism within society.

“Far too many autistic people and their families don’t get the understanding or support they need and end up feeling isolated. This is why World Autism Acceptance Week is so important. It’s an opportunity to get people talking and finding out more about autism – and making sure autistic people and their families feel part of the community.”

To support their fundraising efforts visit tinyurl.com/9fkacr5b