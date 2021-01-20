News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Willow campaign to keep fit and help charity sees 20 join

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:15 PM January 20, 2021   
Amanda Osgood with Willow medal

Amanda Osgood with Willow medal - Credit: Supplied by Willow Foundation

With all of us spending more time on the sofa than we might like at the moment, some hardy Welwyn and Hatfield residents have been taking up the Willow Virtual Challenge as the perfect way to meet their New Year fitness goals, while staying safe and raising vital funds for the charity's special days.

Already 20 fundraisers have helped get halfway to the £5,000 fundraising target, but Willow urgently needs new people to take part. 

One participant is Amanda Osgood of Panshanger: “I run, raise money and volunteer for Willow because I recognise how much having a special experience can mean to young people when they are going through tough times.

"Willow is an amazing small charity which I am delighted to support wherever possible. With no races allowed, and given the new lockdown, I am enjoying the motivation of having the Willow Virtual Challenge to keep up good habits made of walking and running daily, keeping me fit mentally as well as physically.”

To find out more about how you can support Special Days for seriously ill young adults visit willowfoundation.org.uk.

Amanda Osgood

Amanda Osgood - Credit: Supplied by Willow Foundation


Welwyn Garden City News

