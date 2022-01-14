Outdoor gym opens in Hatfield

“During the pandemic, outdoor exercise has never been so important or appreciated.” - Credit: Hatfield Town Council

A new outdoor gym for adults was installed in Hatfield over the Christmas holidays, making exercise more accessible to residents just in time for New Year resolutions.

On December 22, 2021, Hatfield Town Council Mayor Cllr Richard Griffiths officially opened the new equipment, which includes a cross trainer, in Hatfield's Roe Fields playing fields. Cllr Griffiths said: “During the pandemic, outdoor exercise has never been so important or appreciated.”

With thanks to a Planning Agreement, the Town Council will be receiving money to pay for the gym equipment and play equipment for older children.

The council also took the opportunity to provide a replacement toddler climbing frame and a new seesaw in the playing area.

They hope that future Planning Agreements will see more free play and exercise provision at Birchwood Leisure Centre and St Albans Rd East Recreation Ground.



