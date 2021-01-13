More supermarkets say customers without masks will be refused entry

Published: 12:30 PM January 13, 2021

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are just some of the retailers to take action on face masks. - Credit: Archant/Alan Davies

After Morrisons banned shoppers who are not wearing masks from its stores - more retailers have announced similar plans.

Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer and Co-op, which have stores across Hertfordshire, require that unless people have a medical reason to not wear a mask they will not be let into their stores.

However, Iceland has rejected the move by other retailers - citing the abuse of its workers, who have to enforce these policies.

A spokesperson told trade publication The Grocer: “In view of the rising tide of abuse and violence directed at our store colleagues, we do not expect them to confront the small minority of customers who aggressively refuse to comply with the law.”

Lidl, similarly, said it would remind customers of their responsibilities under the law.

Face coverings have been mandatory in shops, supermarkets, shopping centres, and transport hubs since the end of July.

A first offence can mean a fine of £200, reduce to £100 if paid within 10 days. A second fine will amount to £400 and a third fine will be £800, up to a maximum value of £6,400.

For more on the Government guidance on face coverings please see here.