News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Health

More supermarkets say customers without masks will be refused entry

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:30 PM January 13, 2021   
Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are just some of the retailers to take action on face masks. 

Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are just some of the retailers to take action on face masks. - Credit: Archant/Alan Davies

After Morrisons banned shoppers who are not wearing masks from its stores - more retailers have announced similar plans. 

Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer and Co-op, which have stores across Hertfordshire, require that unless people have a medical reason to not wear a mask they will not be let into their stores. 

However, Iceland has rejected the move by other retailers - citing the abuse of its workers, who have to enforce these policies. 

A spokesperson told trade publication The Grocer: “In view of the rising tide of abuse and violence directed at our store colleagues, we do not expect them to confront the small minority of customers who aggressively refuse to comply with the law.”

Lidl, similarly, said it would remind customers of their responsibilities under the law. 

Face coverings have been mandatory in shops, supermarkets, shopping centres, and transport hubs since the end of July. 

A first offence can mean a fine of £200, reduce to £100 if paid within 10 days. A second fine will amount to £400 and a third fine will be £800, up to a maximum value of £6,400. 

For more on the Government guidance on face coverings please see here

Most Read

  1. 1 New car park proposed for park
  2. 2 'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees' as COVID cases double
  3. 3 Partygoers at student house to get COVID-19 fines
  1. 4 How to get the COVID-19 vaccination in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 Sonic boom heard across Herts
  3. 6 Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'
  4. 7 Over 40 temporary homes proposed after buildings touted for demolition
  5. 8 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
  6. 9 Woman in 60s taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after flat fire
  7. 10 Former healthcare worker with multiple conditions reveals her story

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Penalised for being successful' says White Horse manager after landlord...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

'Resourcing issues' delaying post in certain postcodes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus