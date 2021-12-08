Where you can get a walk-in booster or vaccine this weekend
- Credit: PA
There are two venues offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Welwyn Hatfield this weekend, as vaccination steps up to battle the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the UK.
From November 26 to December 3, there were 660 recorded cases of coronavirus in Welwyn Hatfield borough, an increase of 0.5 per cent from the previous week.
Who can get a booster vaccine?
You can get your booster dose at a walk-in coronavirus vaccination site if you had your 2nd dose at least six months ago and you are aged 40 or over, aged 16 and over with a health condition or are a frontline health or social care worker.
Borehamwood Islamic Society, Maxwell Park, Borehamwood
This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Saturday, December 11 - 10am-4pm - Pfizer, Moderna
Queensway Health Centre, Hatfield
This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Saturday, December 11 - 10am-3.30pm - Pfizer
- Sunday, December 12 - 8.30am-1.30pm - Pfizer