Where you can get a walk-in booster or vaccine this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 4:45 PM December 8, 2021
Nurse giving man a COVID-19 injection in arm.

Those in need of a first, second or booster COVID jab can attend walk-in centres across Welwyn Hatfield this weekend. - Credit: PA

There are two venues offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in Welwyn Hatfield this weekend, as vaccination steps up to battle the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the UK.

From November 26 to December 3, there were 660 recorded cases of coronavirus in Welwyn Hatfield borough, an increase of 0.5 per cent from the previous week.

Who can get a booster vaccine?

You can get your booster dose at a walk-in coronavirus vaccination site if you had your 2nd dose at least six months ago and you are aged 40 or over, aged 16 and over with a health condition or are a frontline health or social care worker.

Borehamwood Islamic Society, Maxwell Park, Borehamwood

This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

  • Saturday, December 11 - 10am-4pm - Pfizer, Moderna

Queensway Health Centre, Hatfield

This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

  • Saturday, December 11 - 10am-3.30pm - Pfizer
  • Sunday, December 12 - 8.30am-1.30pm - Pfizer
