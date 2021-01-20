COVID-19: Welwyn Hatfield tops Hertfordshire for cases per 100,000

Published: 4:39 PM January 20, 2021

Coronavirus cases are falling everywhere in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA

While coronavirus cases have began falling in Welwyn Hatfield, the borough now has the highest number of cases per 100,000 in Hertfordshire.

For the week of January 8 to 14 Welwyn Hatfield had 722 cases per 100,000 people, down from the week before.

The next closest in the county is Broxbourne at 717.5 per 100,000.

Cases are falling everywhere in Hertfordshire, and Welwyn Hatfield had 888 cases between January 8 and 14, 187 fewer than the week of January 1 to 7.

On January 14 Hertsmere's cases per 100,000 was 669, significantly down from 918 cases per 100k.

There were 702 coronavirus cases in Hertsmere between January 8 and 14, more than two hundred fewer than the 963 for the previous week.

There have sadly been 240 coronavirus-related deaths registered to Jan 8 2021 in Hertsmere and 144 in Welwyn Hatfield.



