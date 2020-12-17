Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 11:49 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 12:34 PM December 17, 2020

Welwyn Hatfield has been placed in a tier by Matt Hanock - Credit: PA

The tier revision has been announced for our borough of Welwyn Hatfield, after Hertsmere was moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday.

Matt Hancock has announced Welwyn Hatfield will be in Tier 3 with the rest of Hertfordshire.

He has also confirmed that from this will apply from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

On Wednesday, December 16, Welwyn Hatfield had 30 positive COVID-19 tests in one day according to the Government.

The rate over the last seven days, on December 11, has been 148.7 per 100,000 and a total of 183 current cases.

This has mainly affected those under 60, who have a COVID-19 case rate of 167.3 per 100,000 during a seven day period, as of December 11. Over 60s have positive COVID-19 tests at 75.9.

There are 1,734 patients in hospitals in the East of England with 108 on ventilation.

A total of 120 people in Welwyn Hatfield have died with COVID-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, December 4.

While the total deaths within 28 days of the first positive test result for COVID-19 reported up to Wednesday, 16 December 2020 is 87. This is a rate of 70.7 per 100,000.

Hertsmere, which has just moved into Tier 3, has seen a significant spike.

There were 293 cases in the week of December 5 to 11, an increase of 132 compared to the previous week.

Hertsmere currently has 279 cases per 100,000 people.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test are now at 164, with a further two yesterday.

Deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate stand at 206 as of Friday, December 4.

Below are the measures that people must follow under Tier Three ‘Very High Alert’:

People must not mix indoors or outdoors with people outside of their household, unless in a permitted outdoor space such as a park, where the rule of six applies.

Pubs, bars and restaurants would close and can operate a takeaway, drive-through or click and collect service only.

Hotels, B&Bs, campsites must close except for limited work or education reasons.

Indoor entertainment and tourist venues, including cinemas, casinos, bowling alleys, bingo halls, theme parks, must close.

Gyms and leisure facilities can open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.

No crowds allowed at organised events, both indoor or outdoor.

Places of worship can remain open, but socialising and attending with those outside of your household is not permitted.

People should avoid all unnecessary travel and should reduce the number of journeys they make.

While in Tier Two the following restrictions apply: