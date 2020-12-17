News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Health

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:49 AM December 17, 2020    Updated: 12:34 PM December 17, 2020
The whole of Hertfordshire will be in Tier Two when lockdown ends. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/

Welwyn Hatfield has been placed in a tier by Matt Hanock - Credit: PA

The tier revision has been announced for our borough of Welwyn Hatfield, after Hertsmere was moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday. 

Matt Hancock has announced Welwyn Hatfield will be in Tier 3 with the rest of Hertfordshire. 

He has also confirmed that from this will apply from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

On Wednesday, December 16, Welwyn Hatfield had 30 positive COVID-19 tests in one day according to the Government. 

The rate over the last seven days, on December 11, has been 148.7 per 100,000 and a total of 183 current cases. 

You may also want to watch:

This has mainly affected those under 60, who have a COVID-19 case rate of 167.3 per 100,000 during a seven day period, as of December 11. Over 60s have positive COVID-19 tests at 75.9. 

There are 1,734 patients in hospitals in the East of England with 108 on ventilation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 2 Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 3 ‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement
  1. 4 First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 Appeal after Howard Centre surveillance camera damaged
  3. 6 Man arrested after woman suffers broken nose
  4. 7 Paedophile police sergeant's crimes are ‘shocking example of predatory behaviour’
  5. 8 Apology to the widow of the late Roy Talbot
  6. 9 Welwyn Garden City ready for huge Aldershot Town clash after another win in FA Trophy
  7. 10 Further arrest as officers crack down on rise in burglaries

A total of 120 people in Welwyn Hatfield have died with COVID-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, December 4.

While the total deaths within 28 days of the first positive test result for COVID-19 reported up to Wednesday, 16 December 2020 is 87. This is a rate of 70.7 per 100,000. 

Hertsmere, which has just moved into Tier 3, has seen a significant spike.

There were 293 cases in the week of December 5 to 11, an increase of 132 compared to the previous week.

Hertsmere currently has 279 cases per 100,000 people. 

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test are now at 164, with a further two yesterday. 

Deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate stand at 206 as of Friday, December 4.

Below are the measures that people must follow under Tier Three ‘Very High Alert’:

  • People must not mix indoors or outdoors with people outside of their household, unless in a permitted outdoor space such as a park, where the rule of six applies.
  • Pubs, bars and restaurants would close and can operate a takeaway, drive-through or click and collect service only.
  • Hotels, B&Bs, campsites must close except for limited work or education reasons.
  • Indoor entertainment and tourist venues, including cinemas, casinos, bowling alleys, bingo halls, theme parks, must close.
  • Gyms and leisure facilities can open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.
  • No crowds allowed at organised events, both indoor or outdoor.
  • Places of worship can remain open, but socialising and attending with those outside of your household is not permitted.
  • People should avoid all unnecessary travel and should reduce the number of journeys they make.

While in Tier Two the following restrictions apply: 

  • Different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles, and that pubs and bars will have to close, unless they operate as restaurants.
  • The whole of Hertfordshire is in Tier Two, only three areas in the whole country are in Tier One – Isle of Wight, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
  • Other restrictions in Tier Two areas include: Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.
  • Places of worship can still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.
  • Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.
  • Residents from Tier Two areas, must follow these rules even if they visit a Tier One area.
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions

Jacob Thorburn

person

Herts dog groomer wins global competition

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

NHS issues vaccine advice as COVID-19 jabs begin in our area

Jacob Thorburn

person

Urgent appeal for help so nobody dies alone in Stevenage’s Lister...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus