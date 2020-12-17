Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: PA
The tier revision has been announced for our borough of Welwyn Hatfield, after Hertsmere was moved into Tier 3 on Wednesday.
Matt Hancock has announced Welwyn Hatfield will be in Tier 3 with the rest of Hertfordshire.
He has also confirmed that from this will apply from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.
On Wednesday, December 16, Welwyn Hatfield had 30 positive COVID-19 tests in one day according to the Government.
The rate over the last seven days, on December 11, has been 148.7 per 100,000 and a total of 183 current cases.
You may also want to watch:
This has mainly affected those under 60, who have a COVID-19 case rate of 167.3 per 100,000 during a seven day period, as of December 11. Over 60s have positive COVID-19 tests at 75.9.
There are 1,734 patients in hospitals in the East of England with 108 on ventilation.
Most Read
- 1 Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield
- 2 Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals
- 3 ‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement
- 4 First vaccinations begin in Welwyn Garden City
- 5 Appeal after Howard Centre surveillance camera damaged
- 6 Man arrested after woman suffers broken nose
- 7 Paedophile police sergeant's crimes are ‘shocking example of predatory behaviour’
- 8 Apology to the widow of the late Roy Talbot
- 9 Welwyn Garden City ready for huge Aldershot Town clash after another win in FA Trophy
- 10 Further arrest as officers crack down on rise in burglaries
A total of 120 people in Welwyn Hatfield have died with COVID-19 on the death certificate as of Friday, December 4.
While the total deaths within 28 days of the first positive test result for COVID-19 reported up to Wednesday, 16 December 2020 is 87. This is a rate of 70.7 per 100,000.
Hertsmere, which has just moved into Tier 3, has seen a significant spike.
There were 293 cases in the week of December 5 to 11, an increase of 132 compared to the previous week.
Hertsmere currently has 279 cases per 100,000 people.
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test are now at 164, with a further two yesterday.
Deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate stand at 206 as of Friday, December 4.
Below are the measures that people must follow under Tier Three ‘Very High Alert’:
- People must not mix indoors or outdoors with people outside of their household, unless in a permitted outdoor space such as a park, where the rule of six applies.
- Pubs, bars and restaurants would close and can operate a takeaway, drive-through or click and collect service only.
- Hotels, B&Bs, campsites must close except for limited work or education reasons.
- Indoor entertainment and tourist venues, including cinemas, casinos, bowling alleys, bingo halls, theme parks, must close.
- Gyms and leisure facilities can open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.
- No crowds allowed at organised events, both indoor or outdoor.
- Places of worship can remain open, but socialising and attending with those outside of your household is not permitted.
- People should avoid all unnecessary travel and should reduce the number of journeys they make.
While in Tier Two the following restrictions apply:
- Different households must not mix indoors, except for support bubbles, and that pubs and bars will have to close, unless they operate as restaurants.
- The whole of Hertfordshire is in Tier Two, only three areas in the whole country are in Tier One – Isle of Wight, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.
- Other restrictions in Tier Two areas include: Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with “substantial meals”.
- Places of worship can still open, but interacting with anyone outside of your household is not permitted.
- Crowds can attend socially distanced indoor and outdoor events, with up to 2,000 allowed for outdoor venues and 1,000 for indoor venues.
- Residents from Tier Two areas, must follow these rules even if they visit a Tier One area.