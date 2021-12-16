Police donate £1,000 to Lister's children's ward
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
Officers in Welwyn Hatfield have put a smile on the faces of poorly children – by making a £1,000 donation to the children’s ward at Lister Hospital.
The charity donation was organised by the Welwyn Hatfield Operation Scorpion Team who are tasked with tackling acquisitive crimes such as robberies and drug dealing.
On Tuesday (December 14), officers from the team went to the hospital to make the special donation.
The team said: “We run a tuck shop at Hatfield Police Station and we thought it would be a nice idea to make a donation from the proceeds to the children at Lister Hospital.
“£500 was spent on toys and the other £500 on new DVD players. Nobody wants to be stuck in hospital for Christmas and for children, that’s even worse.
"Hopefully, our donation goes some way in helping them to have a better Christmas.”
