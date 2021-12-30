News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Health

Welwyn Hatfield has third highest Covid cases in Herts

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:19 PM December 30, 2021
Map showing Covid cases in Hertfordshire.

1,980 people in the borough had COVID-19 as of December 23. - Credit: Public Health England

Welwyn Hatfield had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county during the run-up to Christmas.

While the Prime Minister has promised that no further restrictions will be introduced before the new year, Welwyn Hatfield saw close to a 50 per cent jump in coronavirus infections from December 16 to 23.

1,980 people in the borough had COVID-19 as of December 23. St Albans and East Hertfordshire had even more cases with 2,733 and 2,754.

Hertsmere had 1,772 cases, Broxbourne 1,758, Watford 1,543, Three Rivers 1,524 and Stevenage 1,366.

Case rates are shown per 100,000 people for the seven-day period. Public Health England calculates this by dividing the seven-day total by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

This makes it easier to compare cases across areas of different population size.

The population used is the mid-2020 population estimate from the Office for National Statistics.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield landlord hit with banning order following safety failings
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 Campus West panto Jack and the Beanstalk cancelled due to Covid
  1. 4 Tesco Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  3. 6 Lidl Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  4. 7 What a £1m home looks like in Herts compared to the rest of the world
  5. 8 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  6. 9 Lister earmarked for Nightingale hub amid COVID surge concerns
  7. 10 Driver dies following Christmas Eve crash on A1(M) in South Mimms
Coronavirus
Data
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Next sale in-store starts on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 6am.

Christmas

Next 'Boxing Day' sale opening times

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Alex Murphy

TV star’s random acts of kindness spread Christmas cheer

Dan Mountney

person
Iceland in Welwyn Garden City

Christmas

Iceland Christmas and New Year's opening hours

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon