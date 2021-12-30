Welwyn Hatfield has third highest Covid cases in Herts

1,980 people in the borough had COVID-19 as of December 23. - Credit: Public Health England

Welwyn Hatfield had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the county during the run-up to Christmas.

While the Prime Minister has promised that no further restrictions will be introduced before the new year, Welwyn Hatfield saw close to a 50 per cent jump in coronavirus infections from December 16 to 23.

1,980 people in the borough had COVID-19 as of December 23. St Albans and East Hertfordshire had even more cases with 2,733 and 2,754.

Hertsmere had 1,772 cases, Broxbourne 1,758, Watford 1,543, Three Rivers 1,524 and Stevenage 1,366.

Case rates are shown per 100,000 people for the seven-day period. Public Health England calculates this by dividing the seven-day total by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

This makes it easier to compare cases across areas of different population size.

The population used is the mid-2020 population estimate from the Office for National Statistics.