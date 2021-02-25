Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield now level with England average
- Credit: Getty Images
Welwyn Hatfield currently has the second highest number of cases per 100,000 in Hertfordshire, just behind Stevenage at 118, but cases once again continue to fall.
There were 103 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - February 14 to 20 - while the average area in England had 104.
For the past several weeks Welwyn Hatfield's cases per 100,000 had been significantly higher than the national average.
There were 127 cases in the latest week, 70 fewer than the week before.
The total number of cases up to February 24 stands 7,854.
You may also want to watch:
There have sadly been 250 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 12.
Hertsmere had notably fewer cases than Welwyn Hatfield at 78, but saw a smaller drop in cases week on week with 41 fewer.
Most Read
- 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 2 Special report: An insight into dog theft in Hertfordshire
- 3 Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in Hatfield
- 4 Council tax increase set to fund county, borough and police services
- 5 Alleged murderer was 'vulnerable to manipulation' defence claims in Cameron Hill case
- 6 New Wheat Quarter proposal aims to relieve pressure on Green Belt sites despite vast expansion
- 7 CCTV appeal after £100,000 worth of vehicles destroyed in arson attack
- 8 Dozens of dancers from academy qualify for Dance World Cup
- 9 Mum-of-two helps women 'utterly terrified of birth' with baby classes
- 10 New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell
In Hertsmere the cases per 100,000 were at 74.
There have sadly been 321 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 12 in the area.
15,398,055 people in England have had the first dose of the vaccine to February 23.