Coronavirus cases in Welwyn Hatfield now level with England average

Published: 12:50 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM February 25, 2021

Coronavirus cases have been falling week on week since the start of 2021 - Credit: Getty Images

Welwyn Hatfield currently has the second highest number of cases per 100,000 in Hertfordshire, just behind Stevenage at 118, but cases once again continue to fall.

There were 103 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - February 14 to 20 - while the average area in England had 104.

For the past several weeks Welwyn Hatfield's cases per 100,000 had been significantly higher than the national average.

There were 127 cases in the latest week, 70 fewer than the week before.

The total number of cases up to February 24 stands 7,854.

There have sadly been 250 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 12.

Hertsmere had notably fewer cases than Welwyn Hatfield at 78, but saw a smaller drop in cases week on week with 41 fewer.

In Hertsmere the cases per 100,000 were at 74.

There have sadly been 321 coronavirus-related deaths registered to February 12 in the area.

15,398,055 people in England have had the first dose of the vaccine to February 23.