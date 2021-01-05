COVID-19: Nearly 1,000 cases recorded in Welwyn Hatfield in final week of 2020

Published: 5:06 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM January 5, 2021

Coronavirus cases have risen quickly in the past month, leading to another national lockdown. - Credit: Asurobson /Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welwyn Hatfield recorded 923 coronavirus cases in the final week of 2020, peaking with 215 cases on December 29 alone.

This was an increase of 276 cases on the previous week.

Throughout the month of December, there were 2,112 new coronavirus cases reported in Welwyn Hatfield, more than doubling the total cases in the district since March - which stood at 3,993 at the end of the year.

Sadly 11 people died in December in Welwyn Hatfield within 28 days of positive test.

For the week of December 25 to 31 Welwyn Hatfield had 750 cases per 100,000 people, while the average area in England had 453.

Hertsmere had 995 cases per 100,000 people over the same time period.

Hertsmere recorded 1,044 new cases between December 25 to 31, an increase of 60 compared with the previous week.

The borough had 18 deaths within 28 days of positive test by date of death in December, with 2,944 coronavirus cases over the month.