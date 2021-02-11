Coronavirus: More than 100 deaths recorded in Welwyn Hatfield in January

Published: 3:37 PM February 11, 2021

January 2021 saw the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a month in Welwyn Hatfield - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The were 112 people who died within 28 days of their first positive coronavirus test in January in Welwyn Hatfield.

The highest number of recorded deaths on any day before January was three, and in January there were 21 days where three or more people died.

In a 10-day period between January 12 and 21, 52 people died, with eight people dying in a single day on January 13 and 16.

Earlier this month a funeral director spoke to this paper about how they would normally have two funerals a day, but are now doing four to five a day.

COVID-19 cases are still continuing to fall, Welwyn Hatfield had 244 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week January 31 to February 6, while the average area in England had 179.

For the same week there were 300 cases recorded, 156 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of cases reported in Welwyn Hatfield is now at 7,565.

For more data visit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk.