A WGC vaccination centre will not be reopening despite the national drive to encourage booster jabs.

From February 2021, residents in Welwyn Hatfield could get their COVID-19 vaccine from Roche Pharmaceuticals in Welwyn Garden City. However, the vaccination centre closed in summer this year.

After the Prime Minister extended the UK's vaccination programme to anyone over the age of 18 on Sunday, residents have wondered whether a permanent walk-in vaccination centre will be returning to Welwyn Hatfield.

A spokesperson from NHS East and North Hertfordshire CCG said: "Roche is sadly not coming back, much as we would love it to."

The safest and easiest way to get a booster jab, they said, was to make an appointment via the national booking service website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or to call 119 if you do not have internet access.

The NHS Trust said that due to "unacceptably long queues" around large vaccination centre sites, they "have taken the decision to cancel a number of planned vaccination walk-in sessions in Hertfordshire and west Essex this week".

More walk-in vaccine pop-ups in Hatfield are expected to be rolled out in January 2022. But for now, walk-in vaccines are available in nearby Herts towns. The Healthier Future website is regularly updated with when and where you can get a walk-in vaccine.

Can you help? The NHS is calling for more vaccinators, staff with administrative skills and volunteers to come forward to help accelerate the booster programme.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support the vaccine programme should register at: www.communities1st.org.uk/sign-up.