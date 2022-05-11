News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
News > Health

New figures reveal lower life expectancy in deprived areas of Welwyn Hatfield

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:47 PM May 11, 2022
ONS figures have revealed that healthy life expectancy is lower than 60 years in a number of deprived areas in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: PA

New figures have revealed that healthy life expectancy is lower for people who live in deprived areas in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that between 2018 and 2020, those who lived in deprivation were more likely to become unhealthy long before they retire.

In Hatfield Central, healthy life expectancy is just 56.4 years for men and 56.8 years for women, while in contrast, Hatfield East has a much-increased figure of 70.5 years for men and 70.7 years for women.

In Hatfield South – where data showed 27.9 per cent of households in some neighbourhoods were in fuel poverty – healthy life expectancy is at 61.1 years for men and 62 years for women.

In Welwyn Garden City, Peartree residents had a healthy life expectancy of 58.4 years in males and 59.6 years for females, while figures were also low for Haldens at 58.4 and 59.6 years respectively.

In Handside and Panshanger, healthy life expectancy exceeds 70 years for both men and women.

