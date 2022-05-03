A pop-up clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to younger children at a health centre in Hatfield.

Vaccinations will be offered to children aged five to 11 at Queensway Health Clinic on Sunday, May 8 and Sunday, May 15.

The Queensway Health Clinic in Hatfield. - Credit: Alan Davies

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is continuing its partnership with the local NHS to offer jabs to younger children as well as adults at the health centre.

The council says the 5-11 sessions, which will take place from 2pm to 4.30pm, will be held in a welcoming and stress-free environment to ensure that youngsters, along with parents and carers, feel comfortable.

Professionals are confident that this will help to establish a healthy attitude to any future vaccinations.

There will be activities to keep children occupied while waiting and expert staff trained in dealing with children and adults who are nervous about vaccinations.

Covid-19 vaccinations will be offered to children from the age of five at Queensway Health Clinic in Hatfield on Sunday, May 8, and Sunday, May 15. - Credit: Alan Davies

Adults will be able to have booster jabs earlier on the same days – Sunday, May 8 and Sunday, May 15 – from 9.30am.

Dr Rachel Joyce, director of clinical and professional services for the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care System, said: “We are pleased to see that families across the county are deciding to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

"It’s the best defence we have against the virus, whatever your age.

There will be a Covid vaccination clinic at the Queensway Health Clinic in Hatfield for 5 to 11 year olds on Sunday, May 8 and Sunday, May 15. - Credit: Alan Davies

“As we return to normality and enjoy more of the freedoms that we are used to, we know that the vaccine is working, and many families have taken up the offer to get their children protected against the distress and disruption that Covid can cause.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated, which is why we’re delighted to be offering a local option to Hatfield residents.”

The health centre is situated in the town centre on Queensway, near The White Hart pub.

Children aged between five and 11 are offered two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which are a third of the strength given to those over the age of 12.

A gap of at least 12 weeks is needed between doses.





This interval is reduced to eight weeks for children who have medical conditions that put them at increased risk from COVID-19 or who live with someone with a weakened immune system.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, including information about local sites offering jabs and answers to questions, visit bit.ly/welhatvax

Queensway Health Clinic in Hatfield. - Credit: Alan Davies



