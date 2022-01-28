Everywhere offering walk-in Covid-19 boosters this weekend

COVID boosters increase protection against death from the Omicron variant to 95 per cent in people aged 50 or over - Credit: Google Maps

While coronavirus cases may (finally) be decreasing, with the lifting of restrictions and a return to 'Plan A' Covid strategy, it's still a good idea to ensure you're protected against the virus.

The UK Health Security Agency revealed this morning that COVID boosters increase protection against death from the Omicron variant to 95 per cent in people aged 50 or over.

The following venues in Welwyn Hatfield are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend. People aged 16+ are eligible for a booster jab.

Please note: Adults aged 18+ must wait four weeks after a positive PCR test before they are eligible to get any vaccine. People under 18 must wait 12 weeks.

Hatfield

Hilltop Community Centre, The Downs

This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Friday, January 28 - 9.30am - 3.30pm - Pfizer

Jade Pharmacy, 31 Town Centre

This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Friday, January 28 - 8am - 5pm - Pfizer

Saturday, January 29 - 9am - 1pm - Pfizer

The Hive @ The Jim McDonald Centre, McDonald Court, High View

This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Saturday, January 29 - 9.30am - 3.30pm - Pfizer

Queensway Health Centre

This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Saturday, January 29 - 9.30am - 3pm - Pfizer

Welwyn

Bridge Cottage Pharmacy, 41 High Street

This venue will accept those aged 18+ for walk-ins. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.

Friday, January 28 - 9.30am - 6.30pm - Pfizer

Saturday, January 29 - 10.30am - 4.45pm - Pfizer

Sunday, January 30 - 10.30am - 4.45pm - Pfizer

For the most up-to-date information, visit A Healthier Future's website.