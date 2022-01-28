Everywhere offering walk-in Covid-19 boosters this weekend
- Credit: Google Maps
While coronavirus cases may (finally) be decreasing, with the lifting of restrictions and a return to 'Plan A' Covid strategy, it's still a good idea to ensure you're protected against the virus.
The UK Health Security Agency revealed this morning that COVID boosters increase protection against death from the Omicron variant to 95 per cent in people aged 50 or over.
The following venues in Welwyn Hatfield are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend. People aged 16+ are eligible for a booster jab.
Please note: Adults aged 18+ must wait four weeks after a positive PCR test before they are eligible to get any vaccine. People under 18 must wait 12 weeks.
Hatfield
Hilltop Community Centre, The Downs
This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Friday, January 28 - 9.30am - 3.30pm - Pfizer
Jade Pharmacy, 31 Town Centre
This venue will accept those aged 16+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Friday, January 28 - 8am - 5pm - Pfizer
- Saturday, January 29 - 9am - 1pm - Pfizer
The Hive @ The Jim McDonald Centre, McDonald Court, High View
This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Saturday, January 29 - 9.30am - 3.30pm - Pfizer
Queensway Health Centre
This venue will accept those aged 12+ for walk-ins. First, second and booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Saturday, January 29 - 9.30am - 3pm - Pfizer
Welwyn
Bridge Cottage Pharmacy, 41 High Street
This venue will accept those aged 18+ for walk-ins. Booster jabs are available for those eligible.
- Friday, January 28 - 9.30am - 6.30pm - Pfizer
- Saturday, January 29 - 10.30am - 4.45pm - Pfizer
- Sunday, January 30 - 10.30am - 4.45pm - Pfizer
For the most up-to-date information, visit A Healthier Future's website.