COVID-19: Volunteers needed to help vaccine effort

Published: 12:54 PM February 12, 2021

Vaccine volunteers outside the centre at the Uni of Herts in Hatfield - Credit: Supplied by Peter Hebden

A group organising the marshalling at the vaccine hub at the University of Hertfordshire is asking for volunteers.

The Patient Participation Group needs marshals to assist with directing patients, regulating the flow, and helping to ensure the smooth running of the operation in Hatfield.

Volunteers are needed to help out for one or two sessions a week, either 8am to 12.30pm or 1pm to 5pm.

Marshals welcome patients, assist with parking and patient flow to and from the hub, sanitise patients' hands before entering the hub and sanitise the chairs once patients have vacated them.

Deputy mayor, Cllr Peter Hebden - Credit: Cathy Benucci Photography

Councillor Peter Hebden, deputy mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who has been assisting with the marshalling, said: “It’s very satisfying seeing people so happy to have received the vaccine and know that we have played our small part in helping it happen.”



Volunteers can contact Martin Connolly at martin.connolly@outlook.com for more information.