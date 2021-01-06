Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Published: 4:52 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM January 6, 2021

A mass vaccination centre in Stevenage is one of seven in the UK which is set to open next week, Sky News has reported.

The news follows the start of the roll-out of the Oxford/Astrazeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines after they were approved by the regulator.

The Robertson House Conference Centre, in Gunnels Wood Road in the town, has been touted as the destination for the mass vaccination centre.

It is expected that thousands of people will be able to be vaccinated at each centre across the country on a daily basis.

The NHS in Hertfordshire has also issued an urgent call for nurses, pharmacists, doctors and other medically-trained professionals to support the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Sarah Browne, director of nursing and quality at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, said: “We have a range of paid roles offered on a flexible basis, including outside of usual working hours to fit with other responsibilities.

"By coming forward, you will be part of a team helping to deliver the largest and most important vaccination programme in the history of the NHS – and will help to ensure that the health service can continue to support everyone who needs it."

To find out more about the types of roles available, information is also available on the NHS England website here.