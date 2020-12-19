Moving to Tier 4 'a terrible blow' to residents and businesses

Published: 10:55 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 11:12 PM December 19, 2020

Tough new Tier 4 restrictions will be a "terrible blow" to residents and businesses in Hertsmere, according to the borough council's leader.

People living in Potters Bar and South Mimms will move into Tier 4 at midnight, along with the rest of the county.

The news comes just days after Hertsmere was moved into the Tier 3 'very high alert' level on Wednesday.

Councillor Morris Bright MBE, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council, said: "I know that today’s announcement by the government that Hertsmere and the rest of Hertfordshire will move into Tier 4, and the changes to Christmas arrangements, is a terrible blow to our residents and businesses at the end of such a difficult year.

“However, we must do what it takes to protect our families and our communities and to stop the spread of this infection. Please continue to follow the rules and let's keep everyone safe over this Christmas period."

The move to a higher COVID-19 alert level will also impact on Hertsmere services.

"The council's staff will continue to work tirelessly to maintain our essential services but a few changes are, I'm afraid, unavoidable," said Cllr Bright.

"We need to follow government guidance and ensure only a minimum number of our workforce attends Civic Offices to keep our staff and residents safe so, whilst Hertsmere remains in Tier 4, we will no longer be able to offer pre-bookable appointments to see a Customer Services Advisor.

"Our staff, the vast majority of whom are able to work from home, remain contactable by phone and email during the council's opening hours.

"Our free meals for school children project will continue as planned from Monday, so anyone who has booked meals will continue to receive them.

"My thanks to GMSP Foundation, Akshaya Patra Kitchen, the council's staff and the team of volunteers coordinated by Communities First for their tireless work on this initiative.

"Sadly, our leisure service operators, InspireAll, will once again be closing our leisure centres across the borough whilst we remain in Tier 4."