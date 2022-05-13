This Mental Health Awareness Week, the Mental Health Foundation is hosting a theme that affects more and more people in the UK, ‘Loneliness’. - Credit: Mohamed Hassan

Loneliness has had a huge impact on people’s physical and mental health over the course of the pandemic, and this year's Mental Health Awareness Week has been tackling the symptoms.

The Mental Health Foundation says our connection to other people and the wider community is fundamental to protecting our mental health and we need to find better ways of tackling the epidemic of loneliness.

To help raise awareness of the issue of loneliness, residents are being urged to:

Use the hashtag #IveBeenThere on social media in order to share experiences of loneliness to support others and keep the campaign's momentum going;

Sign up for a walk, run or jog to take part in the 80 Miles in May challenge - in which people are asked to run, jog or walk that distance over the month - and share photos with the hashtag #80MilesinMay and #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek

The foundation hopes by highlighting loneliness and its impact on mental health, they will be able to lessen the stigma and increase support around people who experience loneliness.

Welwyn Hatfield council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury said: “Our mental wellbeing is inextricably linked to our physical health, and the devastating impact of this has been seen in the pandemic. Thankfully in recent times talking about our mental health has become much less stigmatised, but it’s still not something that everyone is able to share.

“We feel it’s so important to support this work and The Mental Health Foundation’s theme of loneliness, by encouraging people in our community to open up about how they feel, which in turn can help with access to more support and better understanding of people’s needs.”

Find out more about looking after your mental health at mentalhealth.org.uk