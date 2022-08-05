Tuberous Sclerosis Association benefits from £1,000 match funding

Alison Read, the Sales Advisor, has a grandson who suffers from Tuberous Sclerosis (TSC) and has applied for the funding in order to support the charity which, along with other goals, raises awareness of the lesser-known condition. - Credit: Pavers Foundation

A charitable scheme run by a major footwear retailer has donated £1,000 to an organisation tackling a rare life-threatening disease.

The Pavers Foundation made the donation to the Tuberous Sclerosis Association on behalf of a sales advisor at Pavers in Hatfield.

The foundation is a charitable giving scheme of the family-owned footwear retailer, Pavers. The donation was made through the organisation’s employee grant application process, by which the Foundation grants money close to the hearts of its colleagues throughout the UK and Ireland.

Sales advisor Alison Read has a grandson who suffers from Tuberous Sclerosis (TSC) and applied for the funding in order to support the charity which, along with other goals, raises awareness of the lesser-known condition.

Alison said: “My grandson Max was diagnosed with TSC before the age of one. Not a lot of people have heard of the condition so I’m wanting to make more people aware as it is a life-threatening illness.”

The grant funding was awarded to match funds already raised by the charity through various fundraisers since May 2022, and will be used to fund essential services at the charity such as the TSA support line, a way for the TSC community to speak to a small, dedicated team of professionals and advisers.

Mikaela Conlin-Hulme, head of income generation at the Tuberous Sclerosis Association thanked Alison and The Pavers Foundation for their donation: “Thank you again for nominating the TSA, as a small charity, support like this really does mean we are able to continue our work!”

The Pavers Foundation was launched in 2018, with an incredible initial donation of £2.5 million from Pavers Shoes and the private estate of the late Catherine Paver, to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1,500 employees.

The Foundation is also dedicated to making a meaningful impact on the communities around us.

Each employee can submit grant applications for causes close to their heart, relating to health, education or community. The Foundation also supports one national or significant charity per year, which is voted for by employees.