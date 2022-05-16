News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Take part in dementia friendly activities in Welwyn Hatfield for Dementia Action Week



Gopika Madhu

Published: 7:30 PM May 16, 2022
The activities for this week include a health walk, drop in restaurants to make new friends over a meal, and so much more. 

There are plenty of dementia friendly activities happening on our doorsteps as part of this year's Dementia Action Week.

Welwyn Hatfield Dementia Action Alliance is an alliance of local organisations to connect and take action on dementia and work together to build dementia-friendly communities. 

Any type of organisation or business can be a member, and they are encouraged to be in partnership and informed by people living with dementia and their carers. 

Care providers, emergency services, local authorities, hospital trusts, transport providers and GP practices are all involved. 

This week's activities  include a health walk, drop-in restaurants to make new friends over a meal, an interactive musical Herts café for the over-60s, pilates, aerobics, swimming and so much more. 

These services help increase awareness of dementia across the borough by bringing in a wide range of organisations and promoting the launch of Dementia Friends information sessions for customer facing staff, members and volunteers. 

They can also listen to the views of people who are affected by dementia to know what parts or areas should be concentrated on to make sure that their needs are met. 

To find out more about the events, see the timetable:  Dementia Events Welhat timetable [167.09KB] 

Health Care
Welwyn Garden City News



