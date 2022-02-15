First inclusive Valentine's disco held in Welwyn Garden City

The Valentine's disco organised by The Inclusion Project Charity in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Inclusion Project Charity

More than 100 adults with learning difficulties and/or autism were joined by their families, carers and helpers to dance the night away at the first event organised by a new local charity.

The Inclusion Project Charity's Valentine's disco took place at Woodhall Community Hall in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday night, and featured dancing, singing, refreshments and a prize raffle.

The charity was set up in 2019 with the aim of empowering individuals with learning disabilities and/autism by providing social, sporting and skill development-based activities, but its plans were put on hold by the pandemic.

The disco night was made possible thanks to a generous donation from members of the congregation at The Liberal Synagogue Elstree.

The Inclusion Project Charity trustee and a parent of one of the guests, Jacqueline Barnard, said on the night: “One of the most difficult and heartbreaking things about being a parent of a person with additional needs is when they don’t have friends and don’t have a social life.

"[My son] Daniel has a very sociable brother and sister and he always wanted to be like them: have friends, go to parties and have fun. Last night shows just how this can be possible."

Jacqueline added: "Thank you all for caring and wanting to make our world a more inclusive place. Daniel had so much fun, and we did too!"

Fellow trustee Jack Curzon said The Inclusion Project Charity is now looking for ways to raise funds for future events and to support beneficiaries with the costs of taking part in sporting activities such as attendance at Special Olympics events.

They are also hoping to have their own premises from which they can support people with skills into work.

He added: "In the meantime, we aim to raise funds from a range of activities to be able to put on other evenings such as this one.

"Inclusion, accessibility and equality are our goals. We would love to hear from anyone with suggestions to make these ideas a reality."

To find out more about the charity, go to inclusionprojectcharity.co.uk and to help support their events, donate at

www.giveasyoulive.com/join/the-inclusion-project-charity/1184715/0