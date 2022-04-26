Working with Jubilee House Care Trust, Yasmin wanted to show her support along with three others, by skydiving for the charity. - Credit: Yasmin Huggett

Skydiving for the first time can be scary, but doing for the sake of others' wellbeing, makes it all worthwhile.

That is exactly what Yasmin Huggett, a support worker for adults with difficulties, did. Working with Jubilee House Care Trust, Yasmin wanted to do what she could to help the charity.

It was Yasmin’s first time skydiving and she said: “It was scary at the start but it was such an amazing experience, and I would definitely do it a hundred times over.”

Speaking about the money raised, she added: “It went really well. It was definitely a slow start but we ended up doing amazing and I feel really good about the amount of money we have managed to raise for charity."

"There were four people that volunteered to do it, including Yasmin, and they are really incredibly brave and it is amazing what they have done and the money they have raised", Emma said. - Credit: Yasmin Huggett

Jubilee House Care Trust, a charity based in Welwyn Garden City, supports people with learning disabilities by empowering them to live their lives their own way. They offer individually tailored care and support through a wide range of services for both adults and children across Hertfordshire.

Jubilee House volunteer coordinator Emma Davis said\; “I just think they are all so brave. There were four people that volunteered to do it, including Yasmin, and they are really incredibly brave and it is amazing what they have done and the money they have raised. We are really proud of them.”

Yasmin added: “I had my family watching me, so they were able to come up and view the skydive. I was unable to have service users due to their requirements, but we managed to show them photos and videos so that they felt involved and they got to see what we were doing for them."

There is still more money coming in to GoFundMe but currently, £1,500 has been recorded, and parents of the service users are still donating and staff members are teaming up to produce more funds as well.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sky-dive-for-jubilee-house

To find out more about Jubilee House, see jubileehouse.com/