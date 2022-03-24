Services for Young People hosting Easter break programmes

Services for Young People will be running an exciting programme for Easter break. - Credit: Pixabay

Services for Young People will be running an exciting programme for the Easter holidays in Hatfield and Potters Bar.

These activities are meant for young people between the ages of 13-16, if they are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

They aim to support their physical and mental health by giving them the chance be a part of sports, dance, art activities, physical games and team challenges, along with fun and healthy workshops.

Some of these workshops include healthy food choices and cooking workshops, emotional wellbeing and resilience classes.

They will also work on staying safe, healthy relationships, keeping active, smoking, drug and alcohol awareness, and stress and sleep awareness.

These young children will also be provided with healthy lunch every day of the programme.

The programme will be held for four hours a day for five days, from Monday April 4 to Friday April 8.

Within the Welwyn Hatfield area, this programme will be held from 3-7pm at the Hatfield Young People’s Centre, Breaks Manor, Link Drive, Hatfield.

In Hertsmere, from 12-4pm each day at the Potters Bar Young People’s Centre, Elm Court, 363 Mutton Lane.

There are also multiple other services available for young people, not just during Easter but during term-time as well.

To book a place a place at the programme visit servicesforyoungpeople.org